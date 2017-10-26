4 Dead, Many Injured In Finland Train Crash

A train crash in Raseborg, Finland, has killed about four people, including three soldiers traveling in a military vehicle on Thursday.

Several others were injured in the collision and have been taken to hospitals in Helsinki and Raseborg, about 53 miles southwest of the capital.

It is believed a train collided with a military truck at a level crossing at 8am this morning.

Local media reported that the army vehicle, which was left a tangled wreck in a snow-covered forest, was taking part in a military training exercise at the time.

Three of those killed were confirmed to be marines in the Nyland Brigade of the Finnish Navy. The fourth was a passenger on the train.

The soldiers were reported to be on a military exercise in the area.

Finland’s defence minister, Jussi Niinisto, tweeted the day “had started with grim news” and “I feel grief.”

Eleven people were taken to two hospitals in the region, Finnish news agency STT said.