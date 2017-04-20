48 Customs Officers Redeployed

The Comptroller General of Customs Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd) has approved the redeployment of some controllers of customs in line with an ongoing reform at the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS),

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by The NCS Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah.

According to the statement, in a major re-jigging of the Service for effective and efficient service delivery, the Comptroller-General of Customs approved the redeployment of 48 Comptrollers of the service.

It also revealed that some of the officers who have been moved include: Comptroller Madugu, M.J from Sokoto/Kebbi/Zamfara to Ogun Command, Comptroller Udo-aka, E.A from Investigation to Oyo/Osun Command and Compt. Isiyaku, K from Tariff and Trade to Port Harcourt 1 among others.

According to the statement, the Comptroller-General’s Compliance team has been disbanded and a new team reconstituted. The new Compliance team is divided into three. Team A for Western Axis, B for Northern axis and C for Eastern axis. They are to complement the Federal Operations Units in order to vigorously crackdown on all forms of smuggling activities nationwide with particular focus on the enforcement of non-importation of rice and vehicles through the land borders.

The new CGC’s Compliance team will be coordinated by Comptroller Azarema, A.A who before now has been the Comptroller License and Permit at the NCS HQ. The Axis will be led by Assistant Comptrollers of Customs.

Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd) expressed his determination to strategically re-position the Service as a crucial contributor to the success story of the nation while calling on relevant stake holders to support the service by being compliant.