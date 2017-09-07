5 Easy Steps To Survive A Plane Crash

When I say survive, I mean how to increase ur chances of living.

Keep your shoes on during take-off and landing



Take-off and landing are the most important phases of a flight. There is nothing wrong in removing your shoes during flight, but putting your shoes back on before landing will prevent you from having to escape barefooted.

Consider the type of aircraft



Every type of aircraft is different. Even if you fly all the time, you are more than likely to fly on different types of aeroplanes and sitting in different seats each time you take to the sky. So, every time you get on a plane, take a minute or two to review the safety information card in the seatback pocket in front of your seat. By doing this, you will be familiar with the evacuation procedures.

Know how far you are from the nearest exit



Take a moment to locate the exit nearest to you keeping in mind that the closest exit may be located behind you.

Do not take anything with you



This is one of the biggest factors when it comes to safely evacuating during a plane emergency. Simply leave your luggage and exit the plane.

Do not take alcohol or medication that helps you relax



The fear of flying can cause a passenger to drink alcoholic beverages or take a prescription medication to ease the stress of air travel. This may not keep you in the right frame of mind in case anything happens because you may be tipsy or drowsy.