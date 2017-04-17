5 VIP Tenants In Osborn Towers Probed Over Recovered Cash

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has taken into its custody, some high-profile tenants when it found the $43.4 million, £27,000 and N23 million at House 6, Apartment 7B.

Four of the tenants have been quizzed; a petition is pending against the fifth.

The building had been under surveillance because of the tenants.

Sources said a whistle-blower alerted the EFCC about the apartment in which the huge cash was recovered.

When the EFCC moved in, it was unaware that the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) had a Safe Apartment there.

The high-profile tenants live in the building.

The anti-graft agency had been trying to identify the tenants’ assets, including choice apartments in the towers.

The whistle-blower might have had knowledge of the EFCC’s discreet investigation and decided to help.

But, as it turned out, the apartment does not belong to any of the tenants.

One of them was said to have sold his stake in the towers.

As at the time of the EFCC’s operation on Wednesday, it was reported that about five high-profile tenants, who are either being investigated or on the radar of the commission, were suspected to be living or having apartments there.

Some of the tenants have been quizzed and others are undergoing investigation. Only one of them has an outstanding petition still being probed by EFCC detectives.

Among them are two former governors, a director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and two prominent lawyers.