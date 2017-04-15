8 Leicester City Fans Sentenced To 4-Months In Prison

Eight Leicester City fans arrested during incidents on the day before a Champions League match against Atletico Madrid in the Spanish capital were each given four month suspended prison sentences.



The sentences came following a plea deal between their defence lawyers and the state prosecutor when they appeared in court after spending 36 hours in police custody.

After pleading guilty to charges, six of the fans were sentenced to an additional four months for assaulting police officers.

The eight arrived at court still nursing injuries sustained during clashes with riot police in Plaza Mayor square, a popular tourist attraction in the city’s old quarter. They were warned that if they did not accept the terms agreed between the lawyers they could face a long wait in jail on remand before a full trial.