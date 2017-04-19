8 Mummies Discovered In 3,500-Year-Old Tombs – EGYPT

Eight mummies, 10 colorful sarcophagi and numerous figurines have been discovered by Egyptian officials in 3,500-year-old tombs.

An Egyptian archaeological mission found the tombs in the Draa Abul Nagaa necropolis near Luxor in southern Egypt. The main T-shaped tomb belonged to a city judge named Userhat and is typical of New Kingdom noblemen tombs.

The mission removed 450 cubic meters of debris, revealing the entrance of the main tomb and the two joint tombs.

Excavation work is currently in full swing to reveal the secrets of these two tombs.

The inner chamber of the main tomb houses a collection of sarcophagi from the 21st Dynasty and mummies wrapped in linen. The sarcophagi are in good condition.