A-33,000 Litre Diesel Tanker Explodes In Lagos

In Lagos yesterday, scores escaped death as a 33,000 litre capacity diesel tanker exploded after it collided with another car on Oshodi-Apapa expressway.

General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Adesina Tiamiyu said the tanker was carrying 33,000 litres of diesel belonging to Bovas Petroleum with registration number TUT 258 XA.

He said the tanker crashed with a BMW Car with registration number LSD 462 CZ, after losing control while driving inward Charity bus stop.

“This subsequently led to the spillage of the entire content (diesel), thereby leading to the inferno.

No lives lost, recovery operation is ongoing by the men of the Lagos State Fire Service and LASEMA Response Team,” he said.