A Judge Found Dead In A River

The first female African-American Muslim judge in the United States, Sheila Abdus-Salaam has been found dead in a river.

Abdus-Salaam’s body was discovered floating in the Hudson River on Wednesday afternoon by a witnesses who immediately alerted relevant authorities.

The deceased, an associate judge in the US Court of Appeals, had been reported missing from her home earlier in the day, before being discovered dead in the river.

It was reported that the police said there were no signs of trauma on her body as she was fully clothed when discovered. It was also reported that investigators found no signs of criminality.

She was appointed by the New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, into the Court of Appeals in 2013.