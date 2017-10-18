Actor Effiong Iko Mbakara Is Dead

The entertainment industry in Akwa Ibom and Cross River States received with shock the sad news over the demise of Godswill Etukudo a.k.a “Effiong Iko’Mbakara”, a veteran Actor and a stakeholder in the movie industry in Akwa Ibom State.

Meanwhile Effiong featured in pioneer hits films like “Idiok Okuk”, “Mfina Ibaha”, “Bridge of No Return” etc. His last movie set was on the set of “Because I’m A Woman”.

He will be remembered for his character “Effiong Iko’Mbakara” in AFIM AKPA, a popular TV series on AKBC TV Channel 45, Uyo.

The Entertainment community will miss him and his creative contributions. May his soul Rest in Peace!