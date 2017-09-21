After Boko Haram Attacked IDPs In Borno

The Chief Imam of Rann, Ba’liman Goni Guja has confirmed that the military has released 9 corpses of IDPs attacked on the farm at Daima village, between Rann and Tilam on Wednesday

Ba’liman said the attackers met the IDPs on the farm at about 10:00am contrary to earlier reports that the IDPs were returning from their farm.

“We were told earlier that they were returning from the farm when it happened but those who survived the attack said they were actually attacked on their farms.

“Many people are yet to be accounted for, but the soldiers have released 9 corpses, which we buried this morning,” the Chief Imam said.