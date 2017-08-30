Aguero Could Ask For Man City Exit

Sergio Aguero may seek to leave Manchester City this January if he continues to be overlooked by manager Pep Guardiola, according to the Manchester Evening News .

Aguero was left out of City’s 2-1 win over AFC Bournemouth at the weekend, with Gabriel Jesus instead picked to lead the line.

City have had a £50 million bid rejected for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez but remain confident of signing the Chilean, meaning more competition for Aguero may soon arrive.

The club do not currently want to sell the 29-year-old, but are aware he may seek a transfer at the turn of the year if he is still down Guardiola’s pecking order, particularly with the World Cup in Russia looming.