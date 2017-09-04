Aisha Buhari Launches Scholarship Scheme In Daura

Hajiya Aisha Buhari, the wife of the President, has given scholarship awards to 60 orphans in primary school in Daura.

Aisha said the scholarship would cover the six-year primary school education of the beneficiaries.

She said the aim of the scheme was to promote education and increase access to the quest for education especially for the Girl-child in the area.

The First Lady, who did not disclose the amount to be spent on the beneficiaries’ admonished parents to take the education of their children seriously, adding that education, is the bedrock of national development.