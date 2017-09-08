Akwa Ibom State Launches Africa’s Largest Syringe Factory

The Akwa Ibom State government will celebrate its 30th anniversary with the launch of the largest syringe factory in Africa.

The syringe factory which will be the second but largest factory in Africa will produce 400 million syringes per year.

The syringe factory is expected to cater for the syringe needs of Nigeria estimated at 600 million annually.

Speaking in Uyo on Wednesday during a pre-press anniversary briefing, the Commissioner of Information and Strategy in the state, Mr. Charles Udoh, said the launch of the syringe factory was part of the events lined up for the 30th anniversary celebration of the state.

According to him, the launch of the syringe and metering factory with a production capacity of 600,000 meters per annum were a fulfilment of the industrialisation policy of the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel.

He said, “Today, we are talking about opening the biggest syringe factory in Africa. That is not government money but an investment that will create an enabling environment for the benefit of our people.

“The syringe factory is the biggest in Africa by all standards. The first syringe factory in Africa is in South Africa and it has a capacity of 95 million syringes per annum. We have built a 400 million syringe capacity factory, the largest in Africa and second in Africa by all standards.