Alexis Not More Important Than Others – Wenger

Arsene Wenger has rubbished the suggestion he is punishing Alexis Sanchez for the Chilean’s desire to leave Arsenal by restricting his involvement in the Premier League.

It has been speculated that Wenger is reluctant to play Sanchez in the league due to concerns he is not fully committed to Arsenal’s cause, after he failed to secure a deadline-day transfer to Manchester City.

Asked if he is concerned about Sanchez’s focus, Wenger told a news conference on Thursday: “Not at all, that’s going to very quick conclusions.

“All the players are important, he’s not more than any other. I used a team at Chelsea that could be strong on the counter-attack and fight hard. Sanchez could have played if he had been fit.”