Alli Abdulazees, 21, Emerges Best Graduating Student From FUTA

Alli Abdulazees has emerged the best graduating student of the 2016/2017 session at the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA).

The Electrical and Electronics Engineering graduate bagged a Cumulative GPA of 4.89.

During the convocation which was held recently in the university premises, the young graduate thanked God for his success.

He further added that he would never have made it without the grace of God.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by the deputy executive secretary of the National Universities Commission, Chiedu Mafiana, said his administration would place top priority on science and technology education for advancement of the country.

Other dignitaries including the president of the African Development Bank, Akinwunmi Adesina, were in attendance at the convocation celebration in FUTA.