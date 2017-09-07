Amaechi Inaugurates Committee To Reposition Maritime Academy In Oron

The federal government has inaugurated an Interim Management Committee with the mandate to reposition the Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN) in Oron, Cross River State into an institution that will bridge the gap of the technical know how that currently exists in the maritime sector in Nigeria.

Inaugurating the committee in Abuja, the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, hinted that the kind of graduates the institution was currently producing alongside its facilities is a shame to the country.

The minister stated that the report of the one month committee that was set up on the 20th of January 2017 reveals that there is derailment by the Academy from its core mandate and complete decay in all aspects.

According to him, “The magnitude of the problems exposed in the interim report more than justified the time taken to produce the result. Ranging from curricular to cadets admission and welfare. Consequently, it took the committee two months to submit an interim report.”