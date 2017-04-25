Amazing Health Benefits Of Coconut Water

Over the years, coconut water has been proven to be delicious, refreshing and contains many nutrients with amazing health benefits.

Below are just a few of them:

Re-hydrates the Body: Coconut water is a great thirst quencher and because of its electrolyte composition, it helps to re-hydrate the body in the event of dehydration and fluid loss through diarrhea, vomiting or excessive sweating. It’s also a great source carbohydrate, helps lift energy levels and helps soothe tummy troubles like indigestion, acid re-flux and gastroenteritis. Helps to Control Blood Pressure: Coconut water is great for lowering high blood pressure because of its vitamin C, potassium and magnesium content. The potassium, in particular, helps to lower blood pressure by balancing out the negative effects of sodium in the body. A cup of fresh coconut water twice a day will give the best results. Great for the Skin: It’s no wonder that a significant number of hair and beauty products like facial creams, shampoos, conditioners and lotions boast of coconut extracts. Coconut water is great for the skin. It helps to moisturize the skin from within when ingested orally and eliminates large amounts of oil. Applying fresh coconut water to acne and blemishes also goes a long way in helping to clear them up and subsequently tone the skin. Relieves Hangovers: Coconut water is also a great natural remedy for hangovers. Alcohol robs your body of hydration and this dehydration causes your morning-after booze blues. Coconut water replenishes the electrolytes in the body and boosts hydration, thus making you feel better. Also, the antioxidants in this revitalizing health drink fight oxidative stress caused by indulging in too much alcohol. It will also help settle an acid stomach.You can make a smoothie by blending 2 cups each of unsweetened coconut water and ripe mangoes, 2 to 3 tablespoons of lemon juice, 2 fresh mint sprigs and ½ cup of ice. Treats Headaches: Most headaches, even migraines, are triggered by dehydration. In such cases, coconut water can be of great help in supplying electrolytes to the body and boosting hydration.Coconut water is also rich in magnesium. People who suffer from migraines often have low levels of magnesium. Studies also suggest that magnesium can help reduce the frequency of migraine attacks. Helps Digestion: Coconut water is a source of relief for digestive troubles like indigestion and acid reflux. This is because of its high concentration of fiber and how light and easy it is on the stomach. It aids in preventing indigestion and reducing the occurrence of acid re-flux. Aids Weight Loss: Coconut water is an ideal drink for weight loss. It is low in calories and easy on the stomach. In fact, this light and refreshing drink contains various bio-active enzymes that aid digestion and boost fat metabolism.Plus, coconut water is rich in potassium, which helps balance out sodium. Excess sodium in the body tends to cause water retention, contributing to water weight. Thus, coconut water helps flush out excess water as well as toxins from your body. You can drink an 8-ounce glass of this health drink 3 or 4 times a week to facilitate weight loss. Do not drink coconut water in excess as eventually it may add more calories than you want. Regulates Blood Sugar: Coconut water contains amino acids and dietary fiber that help regulate blood sugar and improve insulin sensitivity.It also helps with common issues faced by people who have diabetes. It helps manage your weight. As it helps improve circulation, coconut water is also good for reducing symptoms like numbness in feet and a tendency to develop atherosclerosis. Slows Down Aging: Coconut water contains cytokinins that have anti-aging effects on cells and tissues. This reduces the risk of developing degenerative and age-related diseases.Refreshing and clear green coconut water also nourishes and hydrates your skin to keep it soft and smooth. In addition to drinking coconut water, you can mix sufficient coconut water with 2 teaspoons of sandalwood powder to make a paste, apply it on your skin and rinse it off when it dries completely to maintain younger-looking skin. Controls And Balances Body pH Levels: Acidic pH levels typically cause low energy and interfere with the body’s ability to absorb vitamins and minerals. Stress, toxic load and a diet high in acid-forming foods like processed fast foods are some of the causes of acidic pH levels. Coconut water has an alkalizing effect that helps to lower acidic levels and restore a healthy pH in the body.

It is advisable, however, not to drink coconut water: