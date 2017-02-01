Ambode Bars LGA Traffic Control Workers For Extortion

Akinwunmi Ambode, the Lagos State Governor, has barred local government workers from managing traffic in the state.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Anofiu Elegushi, at a press conference in Ikeja on Tuesday said the governor took the decision because there had been complaints of extortion and other misdemeanours against council workers that managed traffic.

Elegushi said, “There are traffic units in all the 57 local government and local council development areas. However, this is not a responsibility of the third tier of government.

“We have reports of illegal arrests, extortion and general impunity on the part of the local government workers. It is appropriate to disband all the outfits parading as local government traffic units.

“The state government will start monitoring, and any infraction will be dealt with. Only the Nigeria Police Force, the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, the Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit and the Rapid Response Squad are allowed to perform traffic duties.”

The commissioner said the state government was also set to review official (Government) number plate regime.

He said, “It has been noted that some of the official number plates in circulation were issued to vehicles different from the ones which now bear them. Persons who are not in government even have vehicles with official number plates.

“As such, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has approved the cancellation and retrieval of all official number plates and the re-registration of all government owned vehicles.”