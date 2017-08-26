Anambra Elections: Allegations Of Bribery, Protests As Accreditation Continues

There were protests and allegation of buying over delegates by some aspirants at the tune of N50, 000 and N60,000 each respectively in some hotels in Awka, capital city of Anambra state.

However, screening of delegates started at about 12.20pm amidst tight security, as every security agency providing security at Ekwueme square venue of the primary.

It was gathered that some agents of aspirants were protesting sneaking in of some politicians who were not part of the delegates or party leaders that supposed to be at the venue in a plot to perfect the manipulation of the primary election.

The situation attracted the attention of security agents who ordered the national primary election committee to adhered to the rules and insisted that any person entering the venue should go in with accreditation tag.

Also the accreditation of delegates have been going smoothly and serially according to local government area.

More update of the primary election as it unfolds.