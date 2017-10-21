Anambra Guber: South-East Leaders Move Against Obiano

South-East leaders on Friday spoke gloriously of the remarkable achievements of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against the Obiano-led government.

They praised the ruling party for delivering good governance, ensuring respect for individual liberties, instituting accountability and paving way for economic development.

They commended APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun for focusing on the growth and stability of the ruling party.

Chairman of South-East Advancement and Unity Forum, Chief Maxwell Okoye said the ruling party had taken the right path towards reviving the economy.