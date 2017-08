The Anambra PDP primary has started

Delegates Voting officially starts 3:24pm

5 INEC officials Present to observe and monitor.

Governor Dave Umahi announced that the chairman of the party primary and one of the aspirant, John Okechukwu withdrew and did that through SMS early this morning.

Ikpeazu Linda also withdrew.

Stella Oduah yet to make any appearance.

Only agents of just three aspirants are available – agents of Obaze, Ifeanyi Ubah and Obiogbolu.

A total of 958 delegates were accredited