Andy Uba Keeping Malice Towards Me – Tony Nwoye

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election, Tony Nwoye, has lamented Senator Andy Uba’s refusal to accept his emergence as the party’s flag-bearer.

Nwoye, a medical doctor, member of the House of Representatives and former president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), alleged that Uba had kept malice towards him but that he decided to leave the Senator to God.

Nwoye said this after his appearance before the APC governorship appeals committee hearing a petition filed by Uba against his emergence.

Uba in a petition to the APC Primaries appeal committee alleged that Nwoye, who polled 2,145 votes, mobilised students to disrupt the Anambra governorship primaries conducted by the Governor Kashim Shettima led panel.

Speaking on his efforts to reach out to those he defeated in the primaries, Nwoye said: “I have reached out to all of them. The only person I have not reached out to is my boss, Sen. Uba; you know when he is your boss, he remains your boss.