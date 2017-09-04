Andy Uba, Osita Chidoka Left PDP Because Of ‘Food’ – Babangida

Ex-governor of Niger State, Aliyu Babangida, has said that some members of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, who defected to other parties, did so because of ‘food’ and what will enter their ‘stomach’.

Specifically mentioning Andy Uba and Osita Chidoka, the ex-governor said strong members of the PDP who left for sundry reasons will soon come back to the former ruling party.

Babangida stated this on Sunday at his Minna residence, during an interview with journalists.

The ex-governor stated: “In politics, there are people who join and stick to principles; there are those who join for food; there are those who join so that they may be pushed for other reasons to be elsewhere.

“So, movement may not be for only one reason, sometimes it might be pressure from one’s community.

“Just recently, Andy Uba and Osita Chidoka, strong members of the PDP, crossed over to the All Progressives Congress and the United Progressives Party, respectively.

“Oftentimes, people are following their stomach too. Don’t be surprised, between now and 2019, a lot of people will cross over to the PDP.”