Anthony Joshua will defend his IBF and WBA heavyweight world titles against Carlos Takam after Kubrat Pulev withdrew through injury.

The bout is scheduled for 28 October at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, with more than 70,000 tickets already sold.

It will be Joshua’s first fight since stopping Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium in April, adding the WBA title to the IBF belt he claimed in 2016.

Pulev suffered a shoulder injury in sparring, with Takam the next in line.