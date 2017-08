The APC anambra guber primary which was scheduled to take place today is set to begin

Hon. Uche Ekwunife just arrived the venue. She is believed to be the Deputy to whoever emerges the APC flagbearer in today’s primary.

Interestingly, accreditation is yet to start at the time of posting these images.

Delegates are outside… Heavy security presence to checkmate any form of disorderliness.

Report has it that some aspirants did come around but left immediately.

See Photo Below: