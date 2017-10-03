APC Will Conquer Obiano In Anambra Guber Elections – Nwoye Boasts

Ahead of the November 18 Anambra State Governorship election, All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Dr Tony Nwoye has reaffirmed his readiness and confidence to dethrone the incumbent Governor, Willie Obiano from the seat of power.

He made this declaration while addressing the major stakeholders of the ruling APC from the 21 local government areas of the state at the weekend.

“We must win this election at all costs. We must not allow us to be defeated. After we have won let anybody who is aggrieved go to court.

“I want to assure all my co-contestants that there is no victor, no vanquished. If we win, I am not going to abandon politicians, politicians are going to run my administration. They say ‘politics is not a profession’. I don’t agree. APC government in Anambra State will be run by politicians,” Nwoye stated.