APC’s Endorsement Of El-Rufai, Is A Toxic Waste – Senator Sani

A serving Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial district, Shehu Sani has described the endorsement of Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai to continue in 2019 by the State APC as a charade.

Information has it that he said the governor merely assembled his employees and aides to endorse him saying that, the endorsement was poisonous and corrosive.

“The so called endorsement of Governor Elrufai by Kaduna APC amounts to endorsement of toxic waste.

“El-Rufai simply gathered his employees, aides and hangers on to endorse him. He is a poisonous viper corrosive to the integrity and moral standing of the party in the state and the nation”, he said.

Sani said, ”Nasir El-Rufai has embarked on self service expedition by the abrupt loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari that he has so much disdained.

El-Rufai’s name dropping and mobilization for Buhari 2019 is self-serving. His loyalty to Buhari is for political relevance and his allegiance to Buhari is for self protection and preservation.”

“Now that President Buhari is back from health vacation and and the chances of becoming a Vice President is zero, Elrufai has taken up a new project for Buhari 2019”

“El- Rufai obsession with Buhari is not about Buhari but about himself.