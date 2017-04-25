Apostle Ernest Agortey Marries Third Wife (Pics)

Apostle Ernest Agortey, founder of Alabaster House Assembly in Rumuomoi, Port Harcourt, is currently trending after he allegedly married a third wife from Edo state.

According to a facebook user, Tracynither Nicolas who shared this, the Apostle narrated the reason for his failed marriages during an interview with City People magazine.

She wrote; “The flamboyant Apostle who loves to make a statement with his Lifestyle, especially his dressing and cars, revealed in that interview that his first wife, the woman who reportedly started the hustle with him, was caught sleeping with his mentor.”

After his first marriage failed, Apostle Agortey then married a second wife, who is of Igbo descent and they have a daughter together. The second wife carted away with all the Apostle’s valuables without his knowledge when she was leaving him”.