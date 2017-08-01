Apply Now! Nigerian Immigration Service To Employ 1,112 Officers

Muhammad Babandede, the Comptroller General (CG) of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), has disclosed that the border police will employ 1,112 officers in its ongoing recruitment drive.
Babandede made this known yesterday during a chat with the media.
According to him, the current recruitment drive was meant to fill the shortfall of slots left after the service had re-absorbed 888 of 2,000 officers engaged in May 2015, who were later disengaged in August of the same year.
“I inherited a big problem when I came on board with a lot of young officers protesting on the streets about the recruitment that was cancelled in 2015,” Babandede said, in reference to the 2,000 officers that were fired by the Muhammadu Buhari administration in August, 2015.
The Comptroller General said it was based on his recommendation the sacked 2,000 officers were re-screened to verify their credentials and security reports.
He further said that at the end of the exercise the Immigration Board authenticated and reabsorbed 888 officers back to the service; adding that the ongoing employment was therefore aimed at providing replacement for the 1,112 laid off by the re-screening of the initial 2,000 hired in May 2015.
