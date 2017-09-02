Army Close To capturing Shekau – Buratai

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General TY Buratai has expressed confidence that Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, would be captured soon.

He said this while commending Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, his Sector Commanders and all troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE for pursuing the directive to capture Shekau dead or alive within 40 days.

Army spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman, in a statement quoted Buratai as saying although the hunt for the sect leader was still on, he was satisfied with the zeal and determination with which the directive was pursued.

He congratulated the Commander for eliminating 5 leaders of the terrorists group that were Shekau’s right hand men.