Army Declares End Of Python Dance In South-East

The Nigerian Army has declared that it has ended it’s operation in the Southeast.

General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Adamu Baba Abubakar, on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Buratai formally declared the end of Exercise EGWU EKE 11.

The ceremony took place ​Saturday night ​in Sector 1 Tactical Headquarters at Umuahia, Abia State​, ​with the traditional activation of camp fire to formally signify the successful completion of the exercise.

General Abubakar commended all the officers, soldiers and personnel of paramilitary organizations that collaborated​,​ synergized​ and​ work​e​d commendably throughout the one month period for the ​e​xercise.