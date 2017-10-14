Army Kill Three Boko Haram Terrorists, Rescue A Child

Troops of 202 Battalion, 21 Brigade of the Nigerian Army on Operation Lafiya Dole said it has killed 3 Boko Haram terrorists and rescued a child in an enclave at Abaram, Churuchuru and Aulajiri villages in Bama Local Government Area of Borno state.

A statement signed by Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman in Abuja yesterday said the terrorists on sighting the troops, withdrew their attacks as the troops overpowered them with a heavy fire.

“The Troops of 202 Battalion, 21 Brigade Nigerian Army, on Operations LAFIYA DOLE, in furtherance of clearance and blockade Operation DEEP PUNCH 2, on Thursday 12th October 2017, cleared Boko Haram terrorists’ enclaves in Abaram, Churuchuru and Aulajiri villages in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

“The terrorists on sighting own troops withdrew in disarray as the troops overpowered them with a heavy fire. Troops neutralized 3 of the terrorists, rescued a child who is between 5 to 6 years of age and recovered two Dane Guns”