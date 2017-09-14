Army Not Directly Involved In IPOB-Hausa Clash In Oyibo –Spokesman

The Nigerian Army says it is not directly involved in ongoing operation to restore law and order in Oyibo Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Spokesman of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Iliyasu said the army only assisted the police on Tuesday following violent clash between members of the Indigenous People of Biafra and the Hausa community.

According to him, troops have since been withdrawn to strategic locations while the police are now fully in control of the situation.

“Some persons are just trying to stir up tension by insinuating that the army was involved in a shoot-out with IPOB members in the early hours of Thursday.

“If any security agency had a shoot-out with anyone; then it is definitely not the army that took part in the shootout.

“This is because the army has since withdrawn troops on Tuesday after normalcy was restored, to enable the police discharge their constitutional mandate.