Army Reveals Other Operation That Will Take Place After Python Dance 2

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen. Sani Usman, in a statement, reveal other operations set to take place after the Python dance II.

He said:

“We have had exercises in other parts of the country. As soon as we are done with exercise Egwu Eke II, we are embarking on exercise Crocodile Smile II which is also a scheduled training exercise in the circle of the Nigerian army training year, 2017.

“And this time around, beyond the South South Zone, it will be extended to the South West zone, involving 2 Division, 6 Division and 81 Division,’’ the Army spokesman noted.