Army: We’ve Stabilised South-east Despite Intense Opposition From IPOB

The Army yesterday said the South-east was now more stabilised than before notwithstanding the intense opposition to its Operation Python Dance 11, also known as Operation Egwu Eke II, which is ongoing in the region.

In a related development, the Army has said that it would embark on more operations like Operation Python Dance to tackle rising cases of insecurity and crime across the country

This came as the military explained that it decided to embark on Operations Python Dance 11 and Crocodile Smile 11 in the South-east and South-south geopolitical zones of the country in order to tackle rising challenges of militancy, kidnapping and pipeline vandalism.

In a swift reaction however, the Chief Edwin Clark-led Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF) kicked against the action and urged the military to reconsider the plan “in the interest of peace existing in the Niger Delta region.”

It also emerged yesterday that IPOB had challenged it’s proscription by the federal government and labeling as a terrorist organization.

Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 82 Division, Col. Sagir Musa in a statement yesterday, explained that with Operation Python Dance 11, the influence of the Indigenous People of Biafra within the zone had been drastically curtailed.

He said: “Despite the initial opposition to Exercise Egwu Eke II by the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra members and their sympathizers and unpatriotic elements, the general area of the South- east especially Aba in Abia State is now fully stabilised.

“The usual violent activities of the outlawed Biafra “National Guards” (manning check points and extorting money from traders and motorists) have now been checkmated.

“Similarly, the outlawed Biafra terrorist group presence is no longer visible and people go about their normal businesses without fear, let or hindrance.