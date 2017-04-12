Arsenal board Divided Over Wenger’s Future

Arsene Wenger

A divide in the Arsenal board with trgards to Arsene Wenger’s future at the club with the club unlike to reveal whether he will stay or go before or by the end of the season.

Even after Monday’s humiliating 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace, which left the dressing room in a ‘morgue-like’ state, Wenger has no intention of quitting Arsenal.

However, there are now members of the Gunners top brass who want the Frenchman out at the end of the season, which leaves the club at a crossroads going into the final weeks of Wenger’s current deal.

Arsenal are adamant the decision on whether Wenger signs a new two-year deal will be a mutual one, despite the perception that the 67-year-old will be allowed to decide his own destiny.

Arsenal supporters protested against Wenger in large numbers at Palace in what appeared to be a turning point. Several players were also targeted, notably out-of-form right back Hector Bellerin, who was verbally abused by fans after the final whistle.

Chief executive Ivan Gazidis cut a forlorn figure at Selhurst Park as he watched his team slump to their fifth defeat in eight League matches.