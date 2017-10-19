Arsenal Conceded A Stoppage-time Winner At Watford

Jack Wilshere says Arsenal’s character is not in question after criticism from Watford striker Troy Deeney.

Deeney said that Arsenal lacked ‘cojones’ in their 2-1 defeat at Vicarage Road, with former Gunner Martin Keown saying the players lack determination.

Midfielder Wilshere said: “As a player if your attitude is questioned, it’s horrible.

“I don’t think the comments were justified. All we can do is perform.”

Arsenal face Red Star Belgrade on Thursday evening top of their Europa League group with maximum points from their opening two games.