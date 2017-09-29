Arsenal Shines At Europa League

Theo Walcott scored twice as a much-changed Arsenal beat Bate Borisov in the Europa League to make it two wins from two in Group H.

Rob Holding scored his first Arsenal goal, turning home Per Mertesacker’s flick-on from Walcott’s corner after 25 minutes.

But Mirko Ivanic pulled one back for the Belarusians after one of their few real attacks.

Giroud scored his 100th Arsenal goal from the spot after a soft penalty award against Vitali Gayduchik.

And Mikhail Gordeychuk (Bate) slammed home from close range after David Ospina parried Ivanic’s header.

FT: Bate Borisov 2-4 Arsenal

(Ivanic (28), Gordeychuk (67) – Walcott (9, 22), Holding (25), Giroud (49 Penalties).