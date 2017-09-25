ASUU Condemns The Action Sack UNILORIN

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has condemned the authority of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) over the purported sack of its branch chairman, Dr. Kayode Afolayan.

Acccording to report the union, which declared the UNILORIN authority as a terrorist group that must be condemned by all lovers of transparency and good governance, said suppressing genuine whistle-blowers who provided evidences through threat of sack is against the avowed commitment of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to fighting corruption.

It, therefore, called on the President to show genuine interest in the corruption going on at UNILORIN and victimisation of citizens committed to fighting corruption.

In a statement yesterday signed by the Zonal Co-ordinator of Ibadan Zone of ASUU, Dr. Ade Adejumo and Chairman, University of Ibadan Chapter of the union, Dr. Deji Omole, the union condemned the purported sack of Afolayan for whistle-blowing about the corruption going on in the university.

The duo noted that it was height of impunity to sack a person whose sin is exposing the ills in the university.