ASUU Strike Out Of The Box – TETFUND

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) indicated yesterday that there wouldn’t have been any need for the ongoing strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

It said it has since 2016 increased funding for tertiary institutions in Nigeria by threefold to enable the institutions become world class in standard and to improve their global ranking.

Baffa said, “Based on the sharing formulae enshrined in section 7(3) of the TETFund Act, the distribution of funds are in the ratio of 2:1:1 as between universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.

“Therefore, for the 2016 interventions, universities received N1.009 billion, Polytechnics N 691.63 million and Colleges of Education N679 million as opposed to universities N337 million, polytechnics N250 million and Colleges of Education N227 million in 2015”.

He added that TETFund will collaborate effectively with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to ensure that there is improvement in education tax collections that are made available to the Fund’s benefiting institutions.