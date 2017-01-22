At Least 170 Dead From Boko Haram Refugee Camp Attack After Airstrike Mistake

Boko Haram militants attacked a refugee camp on Thursday, killing an estimated 170 people, just days after it was mistakenly bombed by the Nigeria’s air force.

The people living in the camp, as well as the humanitarian aid workers there, have faced tragedy upon tragedy. Earlier this week, the Nigerian army carried out airstrikes meant to target Boko Haram, but instead ended up bombing the refugee camp, killing at least 52 people.

After the airstrike devastated the camp, over 100 Boko Haram militants wreaked further havoc on the refugees and aid workers, according to Fox News.

Soldiers reportedly tried to keep the militants out, but were largely unsuccessful. The Red Cross reported that nearly 90 people have been taken from Rann in Borno state to Maiduguri city so they can receive medical care.

“At least 52 people were killed and 120 wounded,” said Tim Shenk, a spokesman for Medecins Sans Frontieres, a medical charity. “The organization’s medical and surgical teams in the region are preparing to treat evacuated patients,” he added.

Nigeria’s air force has promised to investigate the government’s inadvertent bombing of the camp.