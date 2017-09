Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said the comments by Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Jumai Alhassan, concerning President Muhammadu Buhari, “couldn’t have been said any better”.

Atiku declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is a coalition and that appointees have the right to keep their allegiance with whosoever they please.

“What the Minister did was an act of courage and we thank and commend her. We advise those who share similar opinion to also speak out.”