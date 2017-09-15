Atiku Finally Speaks On IPOB, Army Clash In Abia

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has finally reacted to the clash between the Nigerian Army and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in Abia State.

Atiku, who enjoys the Turakin Adamawa title, said dialogue remained the best option for the looming war in eastern part of the country.

Report had it last night that a combined team of the Nigerian Army, the Police and the DSS had invaded the home of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), abducting his parents and siblings.

Reacting to the clash, Atiku called on governors from the south and the north to reach a truce on the nagging crisis.

He said, “I join my party, the APC to call for restraint from all sides in the aggression happening in Abia State.

“We hear each other better if we speak peacefully. Everyone, please stop escalating the situation. Let us dialogue and listen to each other.

“I appreciate our governors both North and South, for their efforts to maintain calm. Meeting with stakeholders is important and should continue.”