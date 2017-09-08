Atiku Speaks On UK’s £200m Support To Nigeria

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has expressed his gratitude to the United Kingdom for its interest in rebuilding Nigeria.

Atiku was reacting to the UK’s pledge to support Nigeria’s north-east with £200 million to fight insurgency in the region.

In a statement titled ‘Celebrating and Appreciating Nigeria’s Oldest Friend’, Atiku described the UK as ”Nigeria’s oldest friend”, adding that both countries had much in common.

“I thank the United Kingdom, Nigeria’s oldest friend and ally, for pledging £200 million to rebuild Nigeria, especially the north-east geo political zone from which I hail,” the statement read.

“To paraphrase George Bernard Shaw, the UK and Nigeria are two countries separated by a common language. Our two nations have too much in common not to have common ground.

“As I said to the UK’s Prime Minister, Theresa May, when I met her earlier this summer, Nigeria is not asking for what we have not given.