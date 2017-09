Atletico Madrid are close to agreeing a deal with Chelsea for Diego Costa and it could end up being a loan move with an obligation to buy him for around £40 million as a breakthrough has finally been made.

Costa won’t be able to play for Atletico Madrid until 2 January when the loan deal will start. The permanent move is then set to go through on 1 July 2018 but he will finally see an end to talk over his future after spending all summer in Brazil.