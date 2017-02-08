Avram Grant Resigns As Ghana Black Stars’ Manager

After more than two years in charge, Coach Avram Grant has resigned as manager of Ghana Black Stars.

The 62-year-old Israeli’s contract expired after the 2017 Africa Nations Cup of Nations, where Ghana finished fourth, and there will be no renewal.

“I’ve hugely enjoyed my time in Ghana taking over after the disastrous 2014 World Cup campaign and rebuilding the squad to reach the final in the African Cup of Nations for only the second time in 23 years, and also the semi-final of this year’s competition,” Grant said in a statement.

“And the passion and loyalty of the supporters is something I’ll always remember.”

Grant took control of the Black Stars in November 2014 and led them to the 2016 Africa Cup of Nations final, but they exited this year’s competition in the semi-finals.

Ghana’s FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi has reportedly begun the search for Grant’s successor.