Barca Could Join Premier League

Barcelona could end up plying their trade in the English Premier League if Catalonia wins independence, according to the region’s sports minister.

Catalonians are seeking referendum from Spain and La Liga president Javier Tebas insisted that Catalan clubs would not be allowed to play in Spain’s top flight should the region vote to go alone.

There is strong support for independence among Catalonia’s 7.5m population – including from Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola – but parties loyal to Spain are boycotting the vote.

Gerard Figueras, Catalonia’s minister of sport, said;

“In the case of independence, Catalan teams in La Liga – Barcelona, Espanyol and Girona – will have to decide where they want to play: in the Spanish league or a neighbouring country: Italy, France or the Premier League.