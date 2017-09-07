Barca To Sign Defender In January

Barcelona will look to bring Palmeiras defender Yerry Mina to the club in January to boost the centre-half options at Ernesto Valverde’s disposal, reports Mundo Deportivo.

A deal has already been agreed with Palmeiras which would see Barca pay €9 million if they activate the move before the close of the January transfer window or €10m before the end of the 2018 summer transfer window.

Having failed to sign certain targets during the recent transfer window, Barca are now expected to push through a move for Colombia international Mina in the New Year.