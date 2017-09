Barcelona will not return with a fresh offer to sign Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho in January.

Report claims the Blaugrana will not rekindle their interest in four months’ time because Coutinho is now cup-tied in the Champions League, having featured in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Sevilla.

Marca say Barca will instead turn to Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri as they look to strengthen their midfield options in the winter.