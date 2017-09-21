Barry’s Signing: We Were Beaten By Man City – Wenger

Arsene Wenger claims Arsenal wanted to sign Gareth Barry from Aston Villa in 2009 but were outmuscled financially by Manchester City.

Following a reported £12 million move, Barry went on to win the FA Cup and league title during a successful five-year spell with City before going on to represent Everton and West Brom.

The 36-year-old will set a new record of 633 Premier League appearances if he plays for West Brom in Monday’s clash with the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium.

Wenger has hailed the midfielder’s longevity and says only City’s greater financial power stopped him from signing the player eight years ago.